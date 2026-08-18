Al-Qasas 28:13 فرددناه الى امه كي تقر عينها ولا تحزن ولتعلم ان وعد الله حق ولاكن اكثرهم لا يعلمون ١٣
Página 386 · Juz 20
فَرَدَدۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّهِۦ
كَيۡ
تَقَرَّ
عَيۡنُهَا
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنَ
وَلِتَعۡلَمَ
أَنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٣
Restituímo-lo, assim, à mãe, para que se consolasse e não se afligisse, e para que verificasse que a promessa de Deus éverídica. Porém, a maioria o ignora.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her
Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother became empty, i.e., she could not think of any matter in this world except Musa. This was the view of Ibn `Abbas, Mujahid, `Ikrimah, Sa`id bin Jubayr…
The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her
Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother…