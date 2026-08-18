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Al-Qasas 28:13 فرددناه الى امه كي تقر عينها ولا تحزن ولتعلم ان وعد الله حق ولاكن اكثرهم لا يعلمون ١٣

Página 386 · Juz 20

فَرَدَدۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّهِۦ
كَيۡ
تَقَرَّ
عَيۡنُهَا
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنَ
وَلِتَعۡلَمَ
أَنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٣
Restituímo-lo, assim, à mãe, para que se consolasse e não se afligisse, e para que verificasse que a promessa de Deus éverídica. Porém, a maioria o ignora.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

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The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother

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