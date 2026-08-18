Al-Qasas 28:11 وقالت لاخته قصيه فبصرت به عن جنب وهم لا يشعرون ١١
Página 386 · Juz 20
وَقَالَتۡ
لِأُخۡتِهِۦ
قُصِّيهِۖ
فَبَصُرَتۡ
بِهِۦ
عَن
جُنُبٖ
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
١١
E ela disse à irmã dele (Moisés): Segue-o! e esta o observou de longe, sem que os demais se apercebessem.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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