Al-Qasas 28:12 ۞ وحرمنا عليه المراضع من قبل فقالت هل ادلكم على اهل بيت يكفلونه لكم وهم له ناصحون ١٢
Página 386 · Juz 20
۞ وَحَرَّمۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡمَرَاضِعَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
فَقَالَتۡ
هَلۡ
أَدُلُّكُمۡ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِ
بَيۡتٖ
يَكۡفُلُونَهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
لَهُۥ
نَٰصِحُونَ
١٢
E fizemos com que recusasse as nutrizes. E disse (a irmã, referindo-se ao bebê): Quereis que vos indique uma casafamiliar, onde o criarão para vós e serão seus custódios?
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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