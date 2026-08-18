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Al-Qasas 28:9 وقالت امرات فرعون قرت عين لي ولك لا تقتلوه عسى ان ينفعنا او نتخذه ولدا وهم لا يشعرون ٩

Página 386 · Juz 20

وَقَالَتِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
قُرَّتُ
عَيۡنٖ
لِّي
وَلَكَۖ
لَا
تَقۡتُلُوهُ
عَسَىٰٓ
أَن
يَنفَعَنَآ
أَوۡ
نَتَّخِذَهُۥ
وَلَدٗا
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
٩
E a mulher do Faraó disse: Será meu consolo e teu. Não o mates! Talvez nos seja útil, ou o adoremos como filho. E elesde nada se aperceberam.
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