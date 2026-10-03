Al-Baqarah 2:255 الله لا الاه الا هو الحي القيوم لا تاخذه سنة ولا نوم له ما في السماوات وما في الارض من ذا الذي يشفع عنده الا باذنه يعلم ما بين ايديهم وما خلفهم ولا يحيطون بشيء من علمه الا بما شاء وسع كرسيه السماوات والارض ولا ييوده حفظهما وهو العلي العظيم ٢٥٥
ٱللَّهُ
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَ
ٱلۡحَيُّ
ٱلۡقَيُّومُۚ
لَا
تَأۡخُذُهُۥ
سِنَةٞ
وَلَا
نَوۡمٞۚ
لَّهُۥ
مَا
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۗ
مَن
ذَا
ٱلَّذِي
يَشۡفَعُ
عِندَهُۥٓ
إِلَّا
بِإِذۡنِهِۦۚ
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
بَيۡنَ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
وَمَا
خَلۡفَهُمۡۖ
وَلَا
يُحِيطُونَ
بِشَيۡءٖ
مِّنۡ
عِلۡمِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
بِمَا
شَآءَۚ
وَسِعَ
كُرۡسِيُّهُ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَۖ
وَلَا
يَـُٔودُهُۥ
حِفۡظُهُمَاۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَلِيُّ
ٱلۡعَظِيمُ
٢٥٥
Deus! Não há mais divindade além d'Ele, Vivente, Subsistente, a Quem jamais alcança a inatividade ou o sono; d'Ele étudo quanto existe nos céus e na terra. Quem poderá interceder junto a Ele, sem a Sua anuência? Ele conhece tanto o passadocomo o futuro, e eles (humanos) nada conhecem a Sua ciência, senão o que Ele permite. O Seu Trono abrange os céus e aterra, cuja preservação não O abate, porque é o Ingente, o Altíssimo.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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