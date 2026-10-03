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Al-Baqarah 2:255 الله لا الاه الا هو الحي القيوم لا تاخذه سنة ولا نوم له ما في السماوات وما في الارض من ذا الذي يشفع عنده الا باذنه يعلم ما بين ايديهم وما خلفهم ولا يحيطون بشيء من علمه الا بما شاء وسع كرسيه السماوات والارض ولا ييوده حفظهما وهو العلي العظيم ٢٥٥

Página 42 · Juz 3

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Deus! Não há mais divindade além d'Ele, Vivente, Subsistente, a Quem jamais alcança a inatividade ou o sono; d'Ele étudo quanto existe nos céus e na terra. Quem poderá interceder junto a Ele, sem a Sua anuência? Ele conhece tanto o passadocomo o futuro, e eles (humanos) nada conhecem a Sua ciência, senão o que Ele permite. O Seu Trono abrange os céus e aterra, cuja preservação não O abate, porque é o Ingente, o Altíssimo.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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