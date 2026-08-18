Al-Qasas 28:7 واوحينا الى ام موسى ان ارضعيه فاذا خفت عليه فالقيه في اليم ولا تخافي ولا تحزني انا رادوه اليك وجاعلوه من المرسلين ٧
Página 386 · Juz 20
وَأَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَنۡ
أَرۡضِعِيهِۖ
فَإِذَا
خِفۡتِ
عَلَيۡهِ
فَأَلۡقِيهِ
فِي
ٱلۡيَمِّ
وَلَا
تَخَافِي
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنِيٓۖ
إِنَّا
رَآدُّوهُ
إِلَيۡكِ
وَجَاعِلُوهُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
٧
E inspiramos a mãe de Moisés: Amamenta-o e, se temes por ele, lança-o ao rio; não temas, nem te aflijas, porque todevolveremos e o faremos um dos mensageiros.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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