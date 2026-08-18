Al-Qasas 28:10 واصبح فواد ام موسى فارغا ان كادت لتبدي به لولا ان ربطنا على قلبها لتكون من المومنين ١٠
Página 386 · Juz 20
وَأَصۡبَحَ
فُؤَادُ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰ
فَٰرِغًاۖ
إِن
كَادَتۡ
لَتُبۡدِي
بِهِۦ
لَوۡلَآ
أَن
رَّبَطۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
قَلۡبِهَا
لِتَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
١٠
O coração impaciente da mãe de Moisés tornou-se vazio, e pouco faltou para que ela se delatasse, não lhe tivéssemosNós confortado o coração, para que continuasse sendo uma das fiéis.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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