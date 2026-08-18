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Al-Qasas 28:6 ونمكن لهم في الارض ونري فرعون وهامان وجنودهما منهم ما كانوا يحذرون ٦

Página 386 · Juz 20

وَنُمَكِّنَ
لَهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَنُرِيَ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
مِنۡهُم
مَّا
كَانُواْ
يَحۡذَرُونَ
٦
E os arraigando na terra, para mostrarmos ao Faraó, a Haman e seus exércitos, o que temiam.
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Leia Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to recite to us:

طسم

(Ta Sin Mim.) the two hundred. He said, `I do not know it; you should go to someone who learned it from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ Khab

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to

Mais Tafsirs
Notes placeholders