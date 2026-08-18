Al-Qasas 28:14 ولما بلغ اشده واستوى اتيناه حكما وعلما وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ١٤
Página 387 · Juz 20
وَلَمَّا
بَلَغَ
أَشُدَّهُۥ
وَٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
حُكۡمٗا
وَعِلۡمٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
١٤
E quando chegou à idade adulta, e estava bem estabelecido concedemos-lhe prudência e sabedoria; assimrecompensamos os benfeitores.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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