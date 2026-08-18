Al-Qasas 28:21 فخرج منها خايفا يترقب قال رب نجني من القوم الظالمين ٢١
Página 387 · Juz 20
فَخَرَجَ
مِنۡهَا
خَآئِفٗا
يَتَرَقَّبُۖ
قَالَ
رَبِّ
نَجِّنِي
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢١
Saiu então de lá, temeroso e receoso; disse: Ó Senhor meu, salva-me dos iníquos.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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