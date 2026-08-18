Al-Qasas 28:18 فاصبح في المدينة خايفا يترقب فاذا الذي استنصره بالامس يستصرخه قال له موسى انك لغوي مبين ١٨
Página 387 · Juz 20
فَأَصۡبَحَ
فِي
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
خَآئِفٗا
يَتَرَقَّبُ
فَإِذَا
ٱلَّذِي
ٱسۡتَنصَرَهُۥ
بِٱلۡأَمۡسِ
يَسۡتَصۡرِخُهُۥۚ
قَالَ
لَهُۥ
مُوسَىٰٓ
إِنَّكَ
لَغَوِيّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
١٨
Amanheceu, então, na cidade, temeroso e receoso, e eis que aquele que na véspera lhe havia pedido socorro gritava-lhepelo mesmo. Moisés lhe disse: Evidentemente, és um desordeiro!
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) meaning, of the consequences of his action,
يَتَرَقَّبُ
(looking about) means, turning around and watching out, waiting for the consequences of his action…
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) me…