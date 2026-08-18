Al-Qasas 28:20 وجاء رجل من اقصى المدينة يسعى قال يا موسى ان الملا ياتمرون بك ليقتلوك فاخرج اني لك من الناصحين ٢٠
Página 387 · Juz 20
وَجَآءَ
رَجُلٞ
مِّنۡ
أَقۡصَا
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
يَسۡعَىٰ
قَالَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡمَلَأَ
يَأۡتَمِرُونَ
بِكَ
لِيَقۡتُلُوكَ
فَٱخۡرُجۡ
إِنِّي
لَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّٰصِحِينَ
٢٠
E dos confins da cidade acudiu, ligeiro, um homem que lhe disse: Ó Moisés, em verdade, os chefes conspiram contra ti, para matar-te. Sai, pois, da cidade, porque sou, para ti, um dos que dão sinceros conselhos!
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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