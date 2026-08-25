An-Najm 53:62 فاسجدوا لله واعبدوا ۩ ٦٢
Bladzijde 528 · Juz 27
فَٱسۡجُدُواْۤ
لِلَّهِۤ
وَٱعۡبُدُواْ۩
٦٢
Knielt dan neer voor Allah en aanbidt (Hem).
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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