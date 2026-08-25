An-Najm 53:40 وان سعيه سوف يرى ٤٠
Bladzijde 527 · Juz 27
وَأَنَّ
سَعۡيَهُۥ
سَوۡفَ
يُرَىٰ
٤٠
En dat hij (het resultaat van) zijn streven zal zien?
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى
(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),
و…
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل…