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An-Najm 53:60 وتضحكون ولا تبكون ٦٠

Bladzijde 528 · Juz 27

وَتَضۡحَكُونَ
وَلَا
تَبۡكُونَ
٦٠
En lachen jullie, en huilen jullie niet?
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Lees Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble

Allah said,

هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ

(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,

مِّنَ النُّذُرِ الاٍّوْلَى

(from the warners of old) means, just like the warners of old, he was sent as a Messenger as they were sent as Messengers. Allah the

A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble

Allah said,

هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ

(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,

مِّنَ الن

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