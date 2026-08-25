An-Najm 53:58 ليس لها من دون الله كاشفة ٥٨
Bladzijde 528 · Juz 27
لَيۡسَ
لَهَا
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
كَاشِفَةٌ
٥٨
Er is buiten Allah niemand die haar kan onthullen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
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