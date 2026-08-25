An-Najm 53:34 واعطى قليلا واكدى ٣٤
Bladzijde 527 · Juz 27
وَأَعۡطَىٰ
قَلِيلٗا
وَأَكۡدَىٰٓ
٣٤
En die weinig gaf en (daarna) ophield?
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى
(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),
و…
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل…