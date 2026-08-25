An-Najm 53:39 وان ليس للانسان الا ما سعى ٣٩
Bladzijde 527 · Juz 27
وَأَن
لَّيۡسَ
لِلۡإِنسَٰنِ
إِلَّا
مَا
سَعَىٰ
٣٩
En dat de mens slechts dat krijgt waarnaar hij gestreefd hoeft?
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى
(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),
و…
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل…