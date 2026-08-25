An-Najm 53:38 الا تزر وازرة وزر اخرى ٣٨
Bladzijde 527 · Juz 27
أَلَّا
تَزِرُ
وَازِرَةٞ
وِزۡرَ
أُخۡرَىٰ
٣٨
Dat geen enkele drager de zonden van een ander zal dragen?
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى
(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),
و…
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل…