An-Najm 53:36 ام لم ينبا بما في صحف موسى ٣٦
Bladzijde 527 · Juz 27
أَمۡ
لَمۡ
يُنَبَّأۡ
بِمَا
فِي
صُحُفِ
مُوسَىٰ
٣٦
Of is hij niet op de hoogte gebracht van wat in de geschriften van Môesa staat?
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى
(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),
و…
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل…