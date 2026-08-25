An-Najm 53:52 وقوم نوح من قبل انهم كانوا هم اظلم واطغى ٥٢
Bladzijde 528 · Juz 27
وَقَوۡمَ
نُوحٖ
مِّن
قَبۡلُۖ
إِنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
هُمۡ
أَظۡلَمَ
وَأَطۡغَىٰ
٥٢
En daarvoor het volk van Nôeh? En voorwaar, zij waren het meest onrechtvaardig en het meest buitensporig.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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