Al-Mursalaat 77:40 ويل يوميذ للمكذبين ٤٠
Halaman 581 · Juz 29
وَيۡلٞ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لِّلۡمُكَذِّبِينَ
٤٠
Kecelakaan besar, pada hari itu, bagi orang-orang yang mendustakan (apa yang telah dijanjikan oleh Allah)!
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:
انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ…
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re…