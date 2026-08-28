Al-Mursalaat 77:31 لا ظليل ولا يغني من اللهب ٣١
Halaman 581 · Juz 29
لَّا
ظَلِيلٖ
وَلَا
يُغۡنِي
مِنَ
ٱللَّهَبِ
٣١
"Yang tidak dapat dijadikan naungan, dan tidak dapat memberikan sebarang lindungan dari julangan api neraka.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
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انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ…
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re…