Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa

Al-Mursalaat 77:32 انها ترمي بشرر كالقصر ٣٢

Halaman 581 · Juz 29

إِنَّهَا
تَرۡمِي
بِشَرَرٖ
كَٱلۡقَصۡرِ
٣٢
"Sesungguhnya neraka itu melemparkan bunga api, (yang besarnya) seperti bangunan besar,
Teruskan Membaca

Baca Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:

انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders