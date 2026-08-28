Al-Mursalaat 77:33 كانه جمالت صفر ٣٣
Halaman 581 · Juz 29
كَأَنَّهُۥ
جِمَٰلَتٞ
صُفۡرٞ
٣٣
"(Banyaknya dan warnanya) bunga api itu seolah-olah rombongan unta kuning".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:
انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ…
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re…