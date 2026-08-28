Al-Mursalaat 77:27 وجعلنا فيها رواسي شامخات واسقيناكم ماء فراتا ٢٧
Halaman 581 · Juz 29
وَجَعَلۡنَا
فِيهَا
رَوَٰسِيَ
شَٰمِخَٰتٖ
وَأَسۡقَيۡنَٰكُم
مَّآءٗ
فُرَاتٗا
٢٧
Dan Kami telah jadikan di bumi: gunung-ganang yang menetapnya, yang tinggi menjulang; dan Kami telah memberi minum kepada kamu air yang tawar lagi memuaskan dahaga?
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…