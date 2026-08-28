Al-Mursalaat 77:39 فان كان لكم كيد فكيدون ٣٩
Halaman 581 · Juz 29
فَإِن
كَانَ
لَكُمۡ
كَيۡدٞ
فَكِيدُونِ
٣٩
Oleh itu, kalau kamu ada sebarang tipu-helah melepaskan diri, maka cubalah kamu lakukan terhadap azabKu.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:
انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ…
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re…