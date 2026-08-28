Al-Mursalaat 77:29 انطلقوا الى ما كنتم به تكذبون ٢٩
Halaman 581 · Juz 29
ٱنطَلِقُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
مَا
كُنتُم
بِهِۦ
تُكَذِّبُونَ
٢٩
(Dikatakan kepada mereka semasa ditimpakan dengan azab): "Pergilah kepada azab yang dahulu kamu mendustakannya.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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