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Al-Mursalaat 77:30 انطلقوا الى ظل ذي ثلاث شعب ٣٠

Halaman 581 · Juz 29

ٱنطَلِقُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
ظِلّٖ
ذِي
ثَلَٰثِ
شُعَبٖ
٣٠
"Pergilah kamu kepada naungan (asap neraka) yang bercabang tiga, -
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:

انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re

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