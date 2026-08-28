Al-Mursalaat 77:25 الم نجعل الارض كفاتا ٢٥
Halaman 581 · Juz 29
أَلَمۡ
نَجۡعَلِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
كِفَاتًا
٢٥
Bukankah Kami telah menjadikan bumi (sebagai tempat) penampung dan penghimpun (penduduknya)? -
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…