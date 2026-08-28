Al-Mursalaat 77:41 ان المتقين في ظلال وعيون ٤١
Halaman 581 · Juz 29
إِنَّ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
فِي
ظِلَٰلٖ
وَعُيُونٖ
٤١
Sesungguhnya orang-orang yang bertaqwa berada di tempat teduh (yang dipenuhi pelbagai nikmat), dan yang berdekatan dengan matair-matair (yang mengalir), -
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…