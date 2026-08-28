Al-Mursalaat 77:44 انا كذالك نجزي المحسنين ٤٤
Halaman 581 · Juz 29
إِنَّا
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٤٤
Sesungguhnya, demikianlah Kami membalas orang-orang yang berusaha mengerjakan amal-amal yang baik.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…