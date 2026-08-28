Al-Mursalaat 77:48 واذا قيل لهم اركعوا لا يركعون ٤٨
Halaman 581 · Juz 29
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمُ
ٱرۡكَعُواْ
لَا
يَرۡكَعُونَ
٤٨
Dan apabila dikatakan kepada mereka (yang ingkar): "Taatlah dan kerjakanlah sembahyang", mereka enggan mengerjakannya.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…