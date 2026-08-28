Al-Mursalaat 77:42 وفواكه مما يشتهون ٤٢
Halaman 581 · Juz 29
وَفَوَٰكِهَ
مِمَّا
يَشۡتَهُونَ
٤٢
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…