Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Translation
51:31
۞ قال فما خطبكم ايها المرسلون ٣١
۞ قَالَ فَمَا خَطْبُكُمْ أَيُّهَا ٱلْمُرْسَلُونَ ٣١
۞ قَالَ
فَمَا
خَطۡبُكُمۡ
أَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلُونَ
٣١
˹Later,˺ Abraham asked, “What is your mission, O messenger-angels?”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:32
قالوا انا ارسلنا الى قوم مجرمين ٣٢
قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّآ أُرْسِلْنَآ إِلَىٰ قَوْمٍۢ مُّجْرِمِينَ ٣٢
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّآ
أُرۡسِلۡنَآ
إِلَىٰ
قَوۡمٖ
مُّجۡرِمِينَ
٣٢
They replied, “We have actually been sent to a wicked people,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:33
لنرسل عليهم حجارة من طين ٣٣
لِنُرْسِلَ عَلَيْهِمْ حِجَارَةًۭ مِّن طِينٍۢ ٣٣
لِنُرۡسِلَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
حِجَارَةٗ
مِّن
طِينٖ
٣٣
to send upon them stones of ˹baked˺ clay,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:34
مسومة عند ربك للمسرفين ٣٤
مُّسَوَّمَةً عِندَ رَبِّكَ لِلْمُسْرِفِينَ ٣٤
مُّسَوَّمَةً
عِندَ
رَبِّكَ
لِلۡمُسۡرِفِينَ
٣٤
marked by your Lord for the transgressors.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:35
فاخرجنا من كان فيها من المومنين ٣٥
فَأَخْرَجْنَا مَن كَانَ فِيهَا مِنَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٣٥
فَأَخۡرَجۡنَا
مَن
كَانَ
فِيهَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٣٥
Then ˹before the torment˺ We evacuated the believers from the city.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:36
فما وجدنا فيها غير بيت من المسلمين ٣٦
فَمَا وَجَدْنَا فِيهَا غَيْرَ بَيْتٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلْمُسْلِمِينَ ٣٦
فَمَا
وَجَدۡنَا
فِيهَا
غَيۡرَ
بَيۡتٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡمُسۡلِمِينَ
٣٦
But We only found one family that had submitted ˹to Allah˺.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:37
وتركنا فيها اية للذين يخافون العذاب الاليم ٣٧
وَتَرَكْنَا فِيهَآ ءَايَةًۭ لِّلَّذِينَ يَخَافُونَ ٱلْعَذَابَ ٱلْأَلِيمَ ٣٧
وَتَرَكۡنَا
فِيهَآ
ءَايَةٗ
لِّلَّذِينَ
يَخَافُونَ
ٱلۡعَذَابَ
ٱلۡأَلِيمَ
٣٧
And We have left a sign there
1
˹as a lesson˺ for those who fear the painful punishment.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:38
وفي موسى اذ ارسلناه الى فرعون بسلطان مبين ٣٨
وَفِى مُوسَىٰٓ إِذْ أَرْسَلْنَـٰهُ إِلَىٰ فِرْعَوْنَ بِسُلْطَـٰنٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ٣٨
وَفِي
مُوسَىٰٓ
إِذۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
بِسُلۡطَٰنٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٣٨
And in ˹the story of˺ Moses ˹was another lesson,˺ when We sent him to Pharaoh with compelling proof,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:39
فتولى بركنه وقال ساحر او مجنون ٣٩
فَتَوَلَّىٰ بِرُكْنِهِۦ وَقَالَ سَـٰحِرٌ أَوْ مَجْنُونٌۭ ٣٩
فَتَوَلَّىٰ
بِرُكۡنِهِۦ
وَقَالَ
سَٰحِرٌ
أَوۡ
مَجۡنُونٞ
٣٩
but Pharaoh was carried away by his power, saying ˹of Moses˺, “A magician or a madman!”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:40
فاخذناه وجنوده فنبذناهم في اليم وهو مليم ٤٠
فَأَخَذْنَـٰهُ وَجُنُودَهُۥ فَنَبَذْنَـٰهُمْ فِى ٱلْيَمِّ وَهُوَ مُلِيمٌۭ ٤٠
فَأَخَذۡنَٰهُ
وَجُنُودَهُۥ
فَنَبَذۡنَٰهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡيَمِّ
وَهُوَ
مُلِيمٞ
٤٠
So We seized him and his soldiers, casting them into the sea while he was blameworthy.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:41
وفي عاد اذ ارسلنا عليهم الريح العقيم ٤١
وَفِى عَادٍ إِذْ أَرْسَلْنَا عَلَيْهِمُ ٱلرِّيحَ ٱلْعَقِيمَ ٤١
وَفِي
عَادٍ
إِذۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمُ
ٱلرِّيحَ
ٱلۡعَقِيمَ
٤١
And in ˹the story of˺ ’Âd ˹was another lesson,˺ when We sent against them the devastating wind.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:42
ما تذر من شيء اتت عليه الا جعلته كالرميم ٤٢
مَا تَذَرُ مِن شَىْءٍ أَتَتْ عَلَيْهِ إِلَّا جَعَلَتْهُ كَٱلرَّمِيمِ ٤٢
مَا
تَذَرُ
مِن
شَيۡءٍ
أَتَتۡ
عَلَيۡهِ
إِلَّا
جَعَلَتۡهُ
كَٱلرَّمِيمِ
٤٢
There was nothing it came upon that it did not reduce to ashes.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:43
وفي ثمود اذ قيل لهم تمتعوا حتى حين ٤٣
وَفِى ثَمُودَ إِذْ قِيلَ لَهُمْ تَمَتَّعُوا۟ حَتَّىٰ حِينٍۢ ٤٣
وَفِي
ثَمُودَ
إِذۡ
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
تَمَتَّعُواْ
حَتَّىٰ
حِينٖ
٤٣
And in ˹the story of˺ Thamûd ˹was another lesson,˺ when they were told, “Enjoy yourselves ˹only˺ for a ˹short˺ while.”
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:44
فعتوا عن امر ربهم فاخذتهم الصاعقة وهم ينظرون ٤٤
فَعَتَوْا۟ عَنْ أَمْرِ رَبِّهِمْ فَأَخَذَتْهُمُ ٱلصَّـٰعِقَةُ وَهُمْ يَنظُرُونَ ٤٤
فَعَتَوۡاْ
عَنۡ
أَمۡرِ
رَبِّهِمۡ
فَأَخَذَتۡهُمُ
ٱلصَّٰعِقَةُ
وَهُمۡ
يَنظُرُونَ
٤٤
Still they persisted in defying the commands of their Lord, so they were overtaken by a ˹mighty˺ blast while they were looking on.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:45
فما استطاعوا من قيام وما كانوا منتصرين ٤٥
فَمَا ٱسْتَطَـٰعُوا۟ مِن قِيَامٍۢ وَمَا كَانُوا۟ مُنتَصِرِينَ ٤٥
فَمَا
ٱسۡتَطَٰعُواْ
مِن
قِيَامٖ
وَمَا
كَانُواْ
مُنتَصِرِينَ
٤٥
Then they were not able to rise up, nor were they helped.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:46
وقوم نوح من قبل انهم كانوا قوما فاسقين ٤٦
وَقَوْمَ نُوحٍۢ مِّن قَبْلُ ۖ إِنَّهُمْ كَانُوا۟ قَوْمًۭا فَـٰسِقِينَ ٤٦
وَقَوۡمَ
نُوحٖ
مِّن
قَبۡلُۖ
إِنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
قَوۡمٗا
فَٰسِقِينَ
٤٦
And the people of Noah ˹had also been destroyed˺ earlier. They were truly a rebellious people.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:47
والسماء بنيناها بايد وانا لموسعون ٤٧
وَٱلسَّمَآءَ بَنَيْنَـٰهَا بِأَيْي۟دٍۢ وَإِنَّا لَمُوسِعُونَ ٤٧
وَٱلسَّمَآءَ
بَنَيۡنَٰهَا
بِأَيۡيْدٖ
وَإِنَّا
لَمُوسِعُونَ
٤٧
We built the universe with ˹great˺ might, and We are certainly expanding ˹it˺.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:48
والارض فرشناها فنعم الماهدون ٤٨
وَٱلْأَرْضَ فَرَشْنَـٰهَا فَنِعْمَ ٱلْمَـٰهِدُونَ ٤٨
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
فَرَشۡنَٰهَا
فَنِعۡمَ
ٱلۡمَٰهِدُونَ
٤٨
As for the earth, We spread it out. How superbly did We smooth it out!
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:49
ومن كل شيء خلقنا زوجين لعلكم تذكرون ٤٩
وَمِن كُلِّ شَىْءٍ خَلَقْنَا زَوْجَيْنِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَذَكَّرُونَ ٤٩
وَمِن
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
خَلَقۡنَا
زَوۡجَيۡنِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَذَكَّرُونَ
٤٩
And We created pairs of all things
1
so perhaps you would be mindful.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:50
ففروا الى الله اني لكم منه نذير مبين ٥٠
فَفِرُّوٓا۟ إِلَى ٱللَّهِ ۖ إِنِّى لَكُم مِّنْهُ نَذِيرٌۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٥٠
فَفِرُّوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنِّي
لَكُم
مِّنۡهُ
نَذِيرٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٥٠
So ˹proclaim, O Prophet˺: “Flee to Allah! I am truly sent by Him with a clear warning to you.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:51
ولا تجعلوا مع الله الاها اخر اني لكم منه نذير مبين ٥١
وَلَا تَجْعَلُوا۟ مَعَ ٱللَّهِ إِلَـٰهًا ءَاخَرَ ۖ إِنِّى لَكُم مِّنْهُ نَذِيرٌۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٥١
وَلَا
تَجۡعَلُواْ
مَعَ
ٱللَّهِ
إِلَٰهًا
ءَاخَرَۖ
إِنِّي
لَكُم
مِّنۡهُ
نَذِيرٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٥١
And do not set up another god with Allah. I am truly sent by Him with a clear warning to you.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
51:31
۞ قال فما خطبكم ايها المرسلون ٣١
۞ قَالَ فَمَا خَطْبُكُمْ أَيُّهَا ٱلْمُرْسَلُونَ ٣١
۞ قَالَ
فَمَا
خَطۡبُكُمۡ
أَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلُونَ
٣١
˹Later,˺ Abraham asked, “What is your mission, O messenger-angels?”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections