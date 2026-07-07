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51:35
فاخرجنا من كان فيها من المومنين ٣٥
فَأَخْرَجْنَا مَن كَانَ فِيهَا مِنَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٣٥

٣٥

Then ˹before the torment˺ We evacuated the believers from the city.
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