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51:36
فما وجدنا فيها غير بيت من المسلمين ٣٦
فَمَا وَجَدْنَا فِيهَا غَيْرَ بَيْتٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلْمُسْلِمِينَ ٣٦

٣٦

But We only found one family that had submitted ˹to Allah˺.1
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