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51:41
وفي عاد اذ ارسلنا عليهم الريح العقيم ٤١
وَفِى عَادٍ إِذْ أَرْسَلْنَا عَلَيْهِمُ ٱلرِّيحَ ٱلْعَقِيمَ ٤١

٤١

And in ˹the story of˺ ’Âd ˹was another lesson,˺ when We sent against them the devastating wind.1
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