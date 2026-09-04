Al-Baqarah 2:71 قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا ذلول تثير الارض ولا تسقي الحرث مسلمة لا شية فيها قالوا الان جيت بالحق فذبحوها وما كادوا يفعلون ٧١
Page 11 · Juz 1
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
ذَلُولٞ
تُثِيرُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَلَا
تَسۡقِي
ٱلۡحَرۡثَ
مُسَلَّمَةٞ
لَّا
شِيَةَ
فِيهَاۚ
قَالُواْ
ٱلۡـَٰٔنَ
جِئۡتَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۚ
فَذَبَحُوهَا
وَمَا
كَادُواْ
يَفۡعَلُونَ
٧١
Il dit: “Allah dit que c’est bien une vache qui n’a pas été asservie à labourer la terre ni à arroser le champ, indemne d’infirmité et dont la couleur est unie.” - Ils dirent: “Te voilà enfin, tu nous as apporté la vérité!” Ils l’immolèrent alors mais il s’en fallut [de peu] qu’ils ne l’eussent pas fait.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them
Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and the many unnecessary questions they asked their Messengers. This is why when they were stubborn, Allah made the decisions difficult for them. Had the…
The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them
Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and…