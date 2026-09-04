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Al-Baqarah 2:67 واذ قال موسى لقومه ان الله يامركم ان تذبحوا بقرة قالوا اتتخذنا هزوا قال اعوذ بالله ان اكون من الجاهلين ٦٧

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وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَأۡمُرُكُمۡ
أَن
تَذۡبَحُواْ
بَقَرَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَتَّخِذُنَا
هُزُوٗاۖ
قَالَ
أَعُوذُ
بِٱللَّهِ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٦٧
Et (rappelez-vous), lorsque Moïse dit à son peuple: "Certes Allah vous ordonne d’immoler une vache.". Ils dirent: "Nous prends-tu en moquerie?" "Qu’Allah me garde d’être du nombre des ignorants!" dit-il. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the murdered Israeli Man and the Cow

Allah said, `O Children of Israel! Remember how I blessed you with miracle of the cow that was the means for discovering the identity of the murderer, when the murdered man was brought back to life.'

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded `Ubaydah As-Salmani saying, "

The Story of the murdered Israeli Man and the Cow

Allah said, `O Children of Israel! Remember how I blessed you with miracle of the cow that was the me

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