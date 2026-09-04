Al-Baqarah 2:70 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي ان البقر تشابه علينا وانا ان شاء الله لمهتدون ٧٠
Page 11 · Juz 1
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡبَقَرَ
تَشَٰبَهَ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِنَّآ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَمُهۡتَدُونَ
٧٠
Ils dirent: "Demande pour nous à ton Seigneur qu’Il nous précise ce qu’elle est car pour nous, les vaches se confondent. Mais, nous y serions certainement bien guidés, si Allah le veut." 1
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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