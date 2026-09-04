Al-Baqarah 2:68 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا فارض ولا بكر عوان بين ذالك فافعلوا ما تومرون ٦٨
Page 10 · Juz 1
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
فَارِضٞ
وَلَا
بِكۡرٌ
عَوَانُۢ
بَيۡنَ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَٱفۡعَلُواْ
مَا
تُؤۡمَرُونَ
٦٨
Ils dirent: "Demande pour nous à ton Seigneur qu’Il nous précise ce qu’elle doit être". - Il dit: "Certes Allah dit que c’est bien une vache, ni une vache vieillie ni vierge, d’un âge moyen, entre les deux. Faites donc ce qu’on vous commande". 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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