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Al-Baqarah 2:69 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما لونها قال انه يقول انها بقرة صفراء فاقع لونها تسر الناظرين ٦٩

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قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
لَوۡنُهَاۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
صَفۡرَآءُ
فَاقِعٞ
لَّوۡنُهَا
تَسُرُّ
ٱلنَّٰظِرِينَ
٦٩
Ils dirent: "Demande donc pour nous à ton Seigneur qu’Il nous précise sa couleur". - Il dit: "Allah dit que c’est une vache jaune, de couleur vive et plaisante à voir."
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them

Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and the many unnecessary questions they asked their Messengers. This is why when they were stubborn, Allah made the decisions difficult for them. Had the

The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them

Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and

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