Al-Baqarah 2:72 واذ قتلتم نفسا فاداراتم فيها والله مخرج ما كنتم تكتمون ٧٢
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وَإِذۡ
قَتَلۡتُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَٱدَّٰرَٰءۡتُمۡ
فِيهَاۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُخۡرِجٞ
مَّا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡتُمُونَ
٧٢
Et quand vous aviez tué un homme et que chacun de vous cherchait à se disculper. Mais Allah démasqua ce que vous dissimuliez.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
Bringing the murdered Man back to Life
Al-Bukhari said that,
فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا
(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."
This is also the Tafsir of Mujahid. `Ata' Al-Khurasani and Ad-Dahhak said, "Disputed about this matter." Also, Ibn Jurayj said that,
وَإِذْ قَتَلْتُمْ ن…
Bringing the murdered Man back to Life
Al-Bukhari said that,
فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا
(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."
Th…