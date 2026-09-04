Al-Baqarah 2:74 ثم قست قلوبكم من بعد ذالك فهي كالحجارة او اشد قسوة وان من الحجارة لما يتفجر منه الانهار وان منها لما يشقق فيخرج منه الماء وان منها لما يهبط من خشية الله وما الله بغافل عما تعملون ٧٤
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ثُمَّ
قَسَتۡ
قُلُوبُكُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
فَهِيَ
كَٱلۡحِجَارَةِ
أَوۡ
أَشَدُّ
قَسۡوَةٗۚ
وَإِنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡحِجَارَةِ
لَمَا
يَتَفَجَّرُ
مِنۡهُ
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۚ
وَإِنَّ
مِنۡهَا
لَمَا
يَشَّقَّقُ
فَيَخۡرُجُ
مِنۡهُ
ٱلۡمَآءُۚ
وَإِنَّ
مِنۡهَا
لَمَا
يَهۡبِطُ
مِنۡ
خَشۡيَةِ
ٱللَّهِۗ
وَمَا
ٱللَّهُ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٧٤
Puis, et en dépit de tout cela, vos cœurs se sont endurcis; ils sont devenus comme des pierres ou même plus durs encore; car il y a des pierres d’où jaillissent les ruisseaux, d’autres se fendent pour qu’en surgisse l’eau, et d’autres [encore] s’affaissent par crainte d’Allah. Et Allah n’est certainement pas inattentif à ce que vous faites. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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