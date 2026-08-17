وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Qasas 28:14 ولما بلغ اشده واستوى اتيناه حكما وعلما وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ١٤

صفحه ۳۸۷ · جزء ۲۰

وَلَمَّا
بَلَغَ
أَشُدَّهُۥ
وَٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
حُكۡمٗا
وَعِلۡمٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
١٤
و چون (موسی) به (مرحلۀ بلوغ و) کمال قوت رسید و برومند شد، به او حکمت و علم دادیم، و این گونه نیکو‌کاران را پاداش می‌دهیم.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.

وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ

(And thus do We reward the doers of g

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders