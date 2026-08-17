Al-Qasas 28:18 فاصبح في المدينة خايفا يترقب فاذا الذي استنصره بالامس يستصرخه قال له موسى انك لغوي مبين ١٨
صفحه ۳۸۷ · جزء ۲۰
فَأَصۡبَحَ
فِي
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
خَآئِفٗا
يَتَرَقَّبُ
فَإِذَا
ٱلَّذِي
ٱسۡتَنصَرَهُۥ
بِٱلۡأَمۡسِ
يَسۡتَصۡرِخُهُۥۚ
قَالَ
لَهُۥ
مُوسَىٰٓ
إِنَّكَ
لَغَوِيّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
١٨
پس (موسی) در شهر ترسان، و چشم به راهِ حادثه (شب را) صبح نمود، که ناگهان (دید) همان کسیکه دیروز از او یاری خواسته بود، او را فریاد میزند (و کمک میخواهد) موسی به او گفت: «بیگمان تو آشکارا (انسان ماجرا جو و) گمراه هستی».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) meaning, of the consequences of his action,
يَتَرَقَّبُ
(looking about) means, turning around and watching out, waiting for the consequences of his action…
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) me…