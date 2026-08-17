Al-Qasas 28:16 قال رب اني ظلمت نفسي فاغفر لي فغفر له انه هو الغفور الرحيم ١٦
صفحه ۳۸۷ · جزء ۲۰
قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
ظَلَمۡتُ
نَفۡسِي
فَٱغۡفِرۡ
لِي
فَغَفَرَ
لَهُۥٓۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلۡغَفُورُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
١٦
(سپس) گفت: «پروردگارا! من به خود ستم کردم، پس مرا ببخش» آنگاه (الله) او را بخشید، بیتردید او آمرزندۀ مهربان است.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.
وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ
(And thus do We reward the doers of g…
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah…