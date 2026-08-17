Al-Qasas 28:21 فخرج منها خايفا يترقب قال رب نجني من القوم الظالمين ٢١
صفحه ۳۸۷ · جزء ۲۰
فَخَرَجَ
مِنۡهَا
خَآئِفٗا
يَتَرَقَّبُۖ
قَالَ
رَبِّ
نَجِّنِي
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢١
پس ترسان و چشم به راه حادثه، از شهر بیرون شد، گفت: «پروردگارا! مرا از قوم ستمکار نجات بده».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
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