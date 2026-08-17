Al-Qasas 28:20 وجاء رجل من اقصى المدينة يسعى قال يا موسى ان الملا ياتمرون بك ليقتلوك فاخرج اني لك من الناصحين ٢٠
صفحه ۳۸۷ · جزء ۲۰
وَجَآءَ
رَجُلٞ
مِّنۡ
أَقۡصَا
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
يَسۡعَىٰ
قَالَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡمَلَأَ
يَأۡتَمِرُونَ
بِكَ
لِيَقۡتُلُوكَ
فَٱخۡرُجۡ
إِنِّي
لَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّٰصِحِينَ
٢٠
و (در این هنگام) مردی از دورترین نقطۀ شهر شتابان آمد (و) گفت: «ای موسی! همانا بزرگان (و اشراف قوم) دربارۀ تو مشورت میکنند؛ تا تو را بکشند، پس بیدرنگ (از شهر) بیرون شو، بیتردید من از خیر خواهان تو هستم»
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
وَجَآءَ رَجُلٌ
(And there came a man) He is described as being a man because he had the courage to take a different route, a shorter route than those who were sent after Musa, so he reached Musa first and said to him: "O Musa,
إِنَّ الْمَلاّ يَأْتَمِرُونَ بِكَ
(Verily, the chiefs are taking counsel tog…
وَجَآءَ رَجُلٌ
(And there came a man) He is described as being a man because he had the courage to take a different route, a shorter route than those w…